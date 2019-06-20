Peterborough United start the 2019-20 League One season at home and the big guns are in town before the end of August

Have your say

Peterborough United will open their 2019-20 League One campaign at home to Fleetwood Town on Saturday, August 3.

Joey Barton’s men will provide the first opposition at the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh also have attractive home fixtures against Ipswich Town (August 17) and Sunderland (August 31) in the first month of the new season.

Grant McCann brings his Doncaster side to the Weston Homes Stadium on Boxing Day.

The first away game for Posh is at Oxford on August 10. Southend away on Tuesday, August 20 is the first midweek League One game of the season and is quickly followed by a trip to local rivals MK Dons on Saturday, August 24.

Posh are at home to Grant McCann’s Doncaster on Boxing Day and Posh don’t have far to travel on New Year’s Day as they visit Lincoln City.

Posh entertain MK Dons on Easter Saturday before travelling to Sunderland on Easter Monday.

The final game of the regular season is May 3 at home to Tranmere.

Posh have long midweek trips to Tranmere and Accrington Stanley.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup takes place tonight (June 20, 7pm).

FIXTURES AUGUST

3 Fleetwood (H)

10 Oxford (a)

17 IPSWICH (H)

20 Southend (a)

24 MK Dons (a)

31 SUNDERLAND (H)

SEPTEMBER 7 Shrewsbury (a)

14 ROCHDALE (H)

17 Tranmere (a)

21 Doncaster (a)

28 AFC WIMBLEDON (H)

OCTOBER

5 Wycombe (a)

12 LINCOLN (H)

19 Gillingham (a)

22 ACCRINGTON (H)

26 COVENTRY (H)

NOVEMBER 2 Blackpool (a)

16 Bury (a)

23 BURTON (H)

DECEMBER 7 Portsmouth (a)

14 BOLTON (H)

21 Bristol Rovers (a)

26 DONCASTER (H)

29 Rotherham (a)

JANUARY

1 Lincoln (a)

4 WYCOMBE (H)

11 GILLINGHAM (H)

18 AFC Wimbledon (a)

25 ROTHERHAM (H)

28 Accrington (a)

FEBRUARY 1 Ipswich (a)

8 OXFORD (H)

11 SOUTHEND (H)

15 Fleetwood (a)

22 BURY (H)

29 Burton (a)

MARCH 7 PORTSMOUTH (H)

14 Bolton (a)

21 BRISTOL R (H)

28 BLACKPOOL (H)

APRIL

4 Coventry (a)

10 MK DONS (H)

13 Sunderland (a)

18 SHREWSBURY (H)

25 Rochdale (a)

3 TRANMERE (H)