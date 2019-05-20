Peterborough United star Siriki can shine even more brightly next season and striker on the move

Peterborough United winger Siriki Dembele enjoyed a fine first season at League One level, but he insists the club’s fans ‘ain’t seen nothing yet’.

The 22 year-old scored seven goals following his summer move from Grimsby Town, but also impressed with his pace and dribbling ability. He’s a player who can lift bums off seats according to the Posh management team.

Dembele had an unusual route into professional football. He was part of the Nike Academy programme after leaving Dundee United’s youth system and while there he won trials at Championship clubs Barnsley and Huddersfield before Grimsby took a punt on him.

“I didn’t have much of an Academy upbringing so I’ve been learning on the job,” Dembele told the official Posh website.

“It was a big step up from League Two to League one, but I enjoyed it last season. I had a great start, scored some goals and I was pleased to come back from an injury and help the side finish the season strongly. We will be looking to take that momentum into next season.

“There are things I can do better though, like knowing when to dribble, pass and shoot, but that will happen I reckon. I can get better.

“Left wing is really my position, but I’m happy to play on the right, as a number 10 or as a striker.”

Dembele’s goals included club goal of the season contenders against Luton and Oxford.

Dembele’s family moved to the UK from the Ivory Coast and settled in Scotland where the skills of Siriki and younger brother Karamoko shone through.

Karamoko made his debut for Scottish Premier Division champions Celtic in a 2-1 win over Hearts yesterday at the age of 16.

Striker Morgan Penfold, who was released by Posh at the end of last season, has joined National League side Barrow.