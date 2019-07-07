Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has been absent to have a ‘minor physical procedure’

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has not travelled to Spain for a pre-season training camp because he has had a ‘minor physical procedure.’

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony spoke today (July 7) to dispel rumours that the 25 year-old’s absence from La Manga was down to an imminent transfer away from the club.

There is a release clause of £2.5 million in Maddison’s current Posh contract, but MacAnthony intends to sit down with the player next week to dicuss extending, and possibly changing, that deal.

Grant McCann’s Hull City have enquired about Maddison, but are thought to be unlikely to make a big enough offer.

MacAnthony said: “Marcus had a long-standing appointment for a minor procedure that the club were aware of and happy that it took place. He had to have it done and it meant he couldn’t come away with us. We were fine with it.

“He’s due back in eight days and when he’s back I will sit down with him. I wanted to speak with him before now but we kept missing each other. The gaffer has seen him and Marcus is in incredible physical shape.

“It’s no biggie. We are relaxed about his situation. Everyone knows he has a release clause and Hull did test the water with his agent, but he will not be going anywhere if that release clause hasn’t been met.

“He has not been speaking to other clubs so everyone can stop getting excited.

“We won’t lose sleep over losing him because we have strength in depth in that area, but of course we want to keep him. We want the goals and assists he guarantees every season.

“If he starts this season like he finished last season he can write his own ticket.

“Under the current manager Marcus has a one in three goals record and he can get even better.”