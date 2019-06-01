Peterborough United smash their transfer record to sign a striker

Peterborough United have today (June 1) smashed their club record transfer fee by signing striker Mo Eisa from Championship side Bristol City.

The actual fee is undisclosed, but Posh claim it is more than the £1.25 million spent on striker Britt Assombalonga from Watford in July, 2013.

Mo Eisa (right) in action for Cheltenham.

Eisa (24) has signed a four-year contract. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has described Eisa as a ‘standout signing’.

Posh tried to sign Eisa last summer after he’d netted 25 goals in 30 games for Cheltenham, but the powerful forward chose Bristol instead. City paid £1.5 million for a player who made just one starting appearance for them last season.

MacAnthony said: “It is no secret we made four bids for Mo last summer as he is the type of striker that ticks every box, criteria wise, for a “Posh signing”. He is quick, technically fantastic and has the ability to improve with us and step up a level.

“When the owners met in Vegas, it was clear the three of us needed to sanction a stand out signing to show our fans and the league that we mean business in our quest to become a Championship club.”

Eisa is the sixth Posh signing of the summer after Dan Butler, Christy Pymm, Mark Beevers, Serhat Tasdemir and Frazer Blake-Tracy

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “Firstly, I would like to thank the owners, Darragh, Jason and Randy for backing me on this signing because it is a big signing for this football club. I identified last season that we needed a bit more pace up front and Mo brings that.

“I have known about him for a few years. He had a fantastic goalscoring record at Cheltenham and that earned him a big move to the Championship. He was really unfortunate because he got injured early on at Bristol City and then the form they then displayed meant it was difficult for him to get into the team.

“He fits our criteria. He is a good age, he is quick and scores all types of goals. He can finish on either foot and from any distance. He is a lovely lad and I have no doubt that he will do very well for us. I am delighted to get Mo on board.”

Eisa, who had a number of clubs in for his services, admitted Posh were the team that showed the most interest and ultimately why he put pen to paper on the long-term deal. Eisa said: “Peterborough wanted me the most. They showed the most interest me and showed how serious they were to get the deal done. I met the chairman and the manager and they have showed nothing but love for me and that is what I need.

“I know all about the strikers that have scored goals for Peterborough in the past and hopefully I can do that here. I want to score goals, but I am not selfish, it is about the team and the team’s objective is to get to the Championship and I want to help the team in that goal. I am looking forward to getting started.”

Posh have only spent over £1 million on two players in the past, Assombalonga and Tyrone Barnett from Crawley in 2012.

Most expensive Posh purchases

£1.25 million Britt Assombalonga (Watford), July 2013.

£1.1 million Tyrone Barnett (Crawley), May 2012.

£800k Michael Bostwick (Stevenage), July, 2012.