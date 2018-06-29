Peterborough United signing number 10 to be revealed next week

Peterborough United will make summer signing number 10 on Monday (July 2).

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on his Twitter account this afternoon (June 29) that a centre-midfield player who could also play at right-back was at The ABAX Stadium this morning and the paperwork for a loan deal would be completed on Monday.

He also added that a centre-back would be joining the club next week as well.

He said: “Wow a week without a signing... shocking... number 10 is in the building...paperwork Monday on loan deal. He is 4th CM signing but can also operate at right-back comfortably. Other signing is potential CB.”

MacAnthony also stated that he expects half a dozen players to be moving in the opposite direction early next week.

He said: “I’d be surprised if 5 or 6 aren’t gone within next 7 days. Bids in for all the players listed at the moment from multiple clubs.”

Sources in the North East are confident one of those will be Jack Baldwin signing for Sunderland for a fee in the region of £250,000.