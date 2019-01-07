Peterborough United sign Fleetwood Town midfielder

Peterborough United have today (January 7) signed Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

The 23 year-old ‘box-to-box’ player has joined on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Kyle Dempsey signs for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dempsey has made 116 appearances for Fleetwood since moving from Huddersfield in August, 2016, scoring four goals. He has started just five League One matches for the Cod Army this season after falling out of favour under new boss Joey Barton.

Dempsey told the official Posh media team: “I would describe myself as a box-to-box midfielder, I like to get forward and create and score goals and that is what I hope I can bring to the club. I am an energetic player, I like to get up and down and I hope I can help the club with a promotion push because the club are in a good position.”

Dempsey is ineligible to play in Wednesday’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Chelsea having already played for Fleetwood in the competition this season.

Huddersfield signed Dempsey from Carlisle for just under £300,000 in 2015.