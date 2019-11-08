Peterborough United sign exciting Academy graduate on professional terms

Peterborough United have today (November 8) signed exciting young Academy player Ricky-Jade Jones on a three-year contract.

Jones, who is 17 today, is thought to be the player Posh turned down a £2 million bid for from a Premier League club recently.

Jones will start Tuesday’s Leasing.com Trophy tie at home to Cambridge United on Tuesday (November 12). He made his first-team debut as a substitute in the previous Trophy tie at home to Arsenal last month.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “Ricky’s family were very excited when I met them. They are a great group and very close and Ricky is an outstanding young man. He deserves the professional contract. We feel he has real potential. He has a great attitude and work ethic.

“It is just the start, but he has a desire to work hard and that is vitally important. He has real quality, is a big lad, has unbelievable pace and is the quickest player that I have worked with. He wants to learn, he wants to listen and improve his game and that is all you can ask. I am looking forward to helping him develop.”

Jones has been in the Posh Academy system since the age of nine. He said: “It is a great feeling. I remember making my debut for the club as a nine-year-old. It was mad because I think I scored nine goals! It was a proud feeling to make my first team debut last month and the next ambition is to start a game.

“The coaches within the Academy have been great with me and the first team manager Darren Ferguson is brilliant as you know that he wants to give young players and opportunity if they earn them.

“It is really important to see there is a pathway and then it is down to me to take the opportunity. Signing a professional contract is amazing, it was a great moment for me and my family who have been so supportive. Kyle Barker and Harrison Burrows have really helped me because they have had a similar journey.”

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale added: “A successful academy is fundamental to the future of Peterborough United FC and the ownership group are committed to ensuring its success. Fans love seeing home grown players and so do we, as they reduce overall transfer budgets and offer the opportunity for club to generate non-supporter based revenues, a win for everyone”.