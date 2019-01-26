Peterborough United sack Evans and Raynor

Have your say

Peterborough United have today sacked manager Steve Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor.

The shock news came after Posh had battled to a 0-0 draw at home to Charlton in a League One match at the ABAX Stadium.

A short statement from the club read: “The football club wishes to announce that the manager Steve Evans and assistant aanager Paul Raynor have been released from their contracts with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank both Steve and Paul for their efforts on behalf of the football club. We wish them and their families all the best for the future.”

Posh are currently sixth in League One, the final play-off position, with 17 matches remaining.

Evans was appointed Posh boss 11 months ago. He managed them in 52 competitive matches winning 21 matches, drawing 15 and losing 16.

