Peterborough United’s high-class finishing won the day at Barnet

High-class finishing enabled Peterborough United to come from behind and win 3-1 in today’s friendly at National League Barnet (July 20)

Posh fell behind midway through the first-half after an error from goalkeeper Christy Pym, but Ivan Toney equalised with a quality strike direct from a free kick before the break and, after Siriki Dembele had fired Posh ahead soon after the re-start, Serhat Tasdemir completed the scoring with a brilliant strike from distance.

The standard of the goals managed to overshadow a first 45 minutes, second-time around, in Posh colours for returning hero George Boyd.

Boyd was in the second-half team so not involved when Kyle Barker, George Cooper and Joe Ward combined before the latter’s fine cross was prodded wide by Toney on the stretch.

But it was the home side who netted first. They closed down Pym in possession and his attempted pass/clearance was intercepted by Simeon Anikola who shot into an empty net.

Toney was denied by a fine save from Scott Loach, but the striker curled a beautiful free kick around the wall and into the net from 25 yards to drag Posh level on the half hour.

Boyd and a completely different XI took to the field for the second half and a superb pass by the latest signing 10 seconds into his latest debut created an opportunity for Dembele whose shot was blocked.

But Dembele was not to be denied for long. He raced clear on 54 minutes and dinked a shot over Loach to give Posh the lead.

Tasdemir then scored from distance off the inside of a post to complete the scoring. A fine day almost became perfect, but Boyd lifted his scoring chance over the bar late on.

Left-back Dan Butler missed the game after picking up a knock as did striker Matt Godden. Frazer Blake-Tracy played the entire 90 minutes at left-back in front of a crowd of 634.

Marcus Maddison is expected to make his return at Reading on Wednesday (July 24).

Posh first half: Pym, Blake-Tracy, Beevers, Bennett, Kanu, Ward, Reed, Barker, Naismith, Cooper, Toney.

Posh (second half) Chapman, Mason, Kent, O’Hara, Blake-Tracy, Burrows, Boyd, Woodyard, Dembele, Eisa, Tasdemir,