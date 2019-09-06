Peterborough United’s 20 most memorable moments in their Football League history
Peterborough United are celebrating 60 years as a Football League club this season.
Here the Peterborough Telegraph completes its countdown of the most memorable 60 Posh moments from Football League and play-off games so revealing our all-time number one.
1. 1992 The most famous goal (20th)
'Three minutes to go, Ebdon, great pass to Charlery, he races clear, he scores'. Posh are promoted to the second tier of English football for the first time.
2. 2009 Colchester 0, Posh 1 (19th)
Charlie Lee's stunning strike sealed a second successive promotion, and a return to the second tier after 15 years, for Darren Ferguson's side.
3. 1991: Mick Halsall's favourite day (18th)
Posh come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Chesterfield on the final day of the Fourth Division season to seal promotion. Captain Mick Halsall said it was his greatest day in football.
4. 1992: A memorable opening (17th)
The first Posh match in the second tier of English football in the club's history was against big-spending Division One favourites Derby. Posh won 1-0 with a Ken Charlery goal.
