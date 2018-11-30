Peterborough United reveal a healthy profit

Have your say

Peterborough United FC have recorded a profit of £481,807 for the year ending June 30, 2018.

That compares positively with a near £1.4 million loss for the previous 12 months.

Posh made almost £1.5 million profit on ‘the disposal of player registrations’. Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Bostwick, Michael Smith and Tom Nichols all left Posh in the period covered by the latest accounts. Da Silva Lopes joined Wigan for a fee in excess of £1 million.

The summer transfers of Jack Marriott (£4 million) and Gwion Edwards (£700,000) happened after June 30.

Transfer payments are often spread over several seasons.

Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson became joint owners of Posh in February.

The club will hold their annual general meeting at the ABAX Stadium on Monday, December 17 (noon).