Peterborough United reduce admission prices for FA Cup replay and watch the second round draw live on the BBC on Monday

Peterborough United have reduced matchday admission prices for the first round FA Cup replay against Stevenage on Tuesday, November 19 (7.45pm).

Both clubs have agreed to the following prices: £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and under 22s, £5 for under 18s,

£1 for under 12s in all areas apart from the Caroline Hand Executive Suite which is £20 adults and £15 seniors and under 22s.

The Motorpoint Stand will be shut for this match.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Season ticket holders’ seats will be reserved until 5pm on Monday,November 18.

The draw for the second round takes place tonight live on BBC (November 11, from 7pm). Posh are ball number 39.

Posh and Stevenage drew 1-1 at the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.