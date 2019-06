Have your say

Peterborough United winger Siriki Dembele is wanted by Championship side Swansea, according to reports.

Swansea have just sold their speedy wide player Daniel James to Manchester United for £15 million and apparently see Dembele as the ideal replacement.

Posh would resist selling a 22 year-old who is rated highly by current manager Darren Ferguson.

Dembele scored seven goals in 47 appearances in his first season at Posh. He moved to Posh from Grimsby for an undisclosed fee last summer.