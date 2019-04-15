Peterborough United player earns new contract offer as chairman discusses the club’s summer transfer plans

Peterborough United have offered a new contract to winger Joe Ward.

The 23 year-old has been one of the successes of the current season. He moved to Posh from non-league Woking in January, 2018.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is happy to be working with manager Darren Ferguson again.

Ward still has two years left on his current contract, but Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes he deserves a payrise.

“Joe could turn out to be a phenomenal player for us,” MacAnthony told the Posh media team. “He has two years left on his contract, but he deserves a bump and I’m happy to offer it.

“Grant McCann signed him, but Steve Evans really rated him as does Darren Ferguson. If he can develop a nasty side to his game there will be no stopping him. He has pace, he has physicality, skill and a great technique. He’s also a lovely lad without a bad bone in his body.

“If he can concentrate on going forward he could became a 10-goals-a-season player for us as well.”

Posh are still focussed on winning promotion this season, but recruitment for next season has already started. Posh have already signed two new players on pre-contract deals.

“It’s been great for me to have Fergie back at the club,” MacAnthony added. “I just want to work with someone who I connect with, someone who I look forward to talking to every day, someone who doesnm’t make demands every day, someone who puts smiles on the faces of the rest of the staff, someone who appreciates the work of the Academy and someone who appreciates it when you can support him and understands when you can’t support him.

“We have a list of targets for next season and work has started on recruiting them. Darren tells us who he wants, (director of football) Barry Fry speaks to agents and clubs to see if we can do a deal and I give it the okay or not financially, We do our due diligence. Character is important to us and we’ve signed a couple of players who were wrong in that respect recently.

“That’s how we work. I might look at players myself, but that’s not me butting in, that’s me helping the manager. I am going to Wales next week to see players with Darren.

“We are allowed to talk to players now who are coming out of contract at the end of the season and Darren will then deliver a presentation of what his plans are. We’ve already signed two players on pre-contracts.

“There won’t be a player signing every week like last season. We have 18 contracted players in June. I’m expecting interrest in the likes of Ivan Toney and Matt Godden, but we have no need to sell them, in fact we want to add to them.

“We might make 10-12 new signings. If we sign loan players it must be with a view to signing them permanently.

“We want to go back to the young and hungry policy that’s worked for us in the past, but it is more difficult now as clubs in the Championship have copied our policy and obviously they can offer more than us.

“I know clubs keep an eye out for players who are linked with Peterborough United. They will then go and look at them as well so we have to make sure we are more discreet in future about who we are after.

“A lot depends on how the manager intends to play as well. Players have to fit in with the formation the manager will use. I’ve watched players this season who are not suited to Darren’s style, but they are trying hard to fit in and credit to them for that.

“There is and will be a lot going on behind the scenes with the stadium being purchased, but nothing will be allowed to distract from the main aim which will always be to win promotion. We still have a chance this season, although we might need to win all five matches.

“I’m lucky to have two great partners. I’ve never done partners before and I’m surprised at how easy it’s been. We all have our strengths. Jason Neale has worked incredibly hard on purchasing the stadium and Stewart Thompson has worked incredibly hard on raising the funds to buy it. They’ve been a breath of fresh air for me.”

MacAnthony has also offered striker coach Aaron Mclean a three-year contract. The Posh playing star of the past has yet to sign it.