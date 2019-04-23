Peterborough United play-off hopes receive a big boost from Accrington Stanley

Peterborough United’s League One play-off prospects received a mighty boost tonight (April 23).

Sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by lowly Accrington Stanley.

Posh remain three points behind Grant McCann’s side and have an inferior goal difference by seven goals, but they have a game in hand.

Rovers remain hot favourites to finish in the final play-off place, but have two tough games to go at bang in-form Oxford United on Saturday (April 27) and at home to play-off rivals Coventry (May 4).

Posh are at next-to-bottom Walsall on Saturday, but their game in hand is at automatic promotion-chasing Portsmouth on Tuesday, April 30. Posh finish at home to Burton on May 4.