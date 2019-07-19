Peterborough United pick Boyd to play at Barnet, but Maddison remains absent

Latest Peterborough United signing George Boyd will play in tomorrow’s (July 20) friendly at National League side Barnet (3pm).

Boyd wasn’t expected to pull on a Posh shirt again until the friendly at Reading next Wednesday (July 24), but he’s mde strong progress through a tough training programme this week and will play 45 minutes at the Hive.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson is expected to field two separate 11s for a half apiece, but Marcus Maddison is unlikely to feature. He has been pencilled in to play part of the game at Bedford Town next Tuesday (July 23).

Posh are unbeaten this summer, but that record will be threatened by a Barnet side who beat Crystal Palace 6-2 earlier this week.

Posh have no other injury concerns.

Admission tomorrow costs £10 for adults, £5 for concessions aged between 17-20 and 65+ with under 17s admitted for £1. Supporters are advised to pay for their ticket at the ticket office at the Hive.