Peterborough United pair face a fitness fight ahead of a big game

Peterborough United pair Siriki Dembele and Daniel Lafferty face a fitness fight ahead of the big League One game at play-off rivals Doncaster Rovers on Saturday (February 9).

Winger Dembele is awaiting the results of a scan on a knee injury picked up in the first-half of last weekend’s home defeat at the hands of Portsmouth. while left-back Lafferty suffered a tight hamstring in the final minute of that match.

Daniel Lafferty in action for Posh against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are already without attacking talent Lee Tomlin as he serves a one-match ban for picking up a red card against Plymouth, although manager Darren Ferguson has found a positive in that situation.

“Lee not being able to play means we can spend a full fortnight on getting him fitter,” Ferguson stated. “We need to get some weight off so he’s ready to play a big part in the final 14 games.

“When I saw the incident back on the TV it looked like Lee was unlucky, but opponents know who they are playing against and they will react accordingly. Lee needs to learn he can’t get involved.

“Siriki injured himself when going round the Plymouth goalkeeper. There’s a problem with a knee ligament and we’re hoping it’s not serious.

“Daniel came off late when he was struggling, but he’s been on a treadmill today which is a good sign.”

Marcus Maddison is the most obvious replacement for Tomlin, even if Ferguson moves away from the midfield diamond formation with which he’s started his two games in charge.

“I’m not as obsessed with the diamond like I used to be,” Ferguson added. “We do have the players who can play well in it. We have three, Tomlin, Maddison and Cooper who would be good at the tip for a start, but others like Joe Ward are better when playing out wide.

“Ideally I want us to get familar with a couple of formations. You often have to switch during a game.”

Centre-back Ryan Tafazoll is available for the Doncaster trip after completing a three-match ban.