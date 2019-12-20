Peterborough United need to be wary of the ex-men at Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United must be wary of three former players when they play a huge League One game at Bristol Rovers tomorrow (December 21).

It’s fourth v third and for those positions to remain unaltered, Posh must sudbue the attacking threat of Rovers’ top scorer Jonson-Clarke-Harris, fellow striker Tom Nichols and marauding right-back Mark Little.

Tom Nichols celebrates a goal for Posh against Northampton.

Clarke-Harris and Little missed Rovers’ midweek FA Cup win at Plymouth because of injury, but both are expected to be in the squad tomorrow.

Clarke-Harris is well known to Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Ferguson signed Clarke-Harris for Posh from Coventry City in July, 2012 when the striker was just 17.

He never made a single first-team appearance for Posh, but did leave a lasting impression on Ferguson.

Mark Little celebrates a goal for Posh.

“Jonson was very strong for a teenager and he had a rocket of a left-foot,” Ferguson said. “He couldn’t quite break into our side for various reasons, but he always had potential and he’s done well in the last couple of seasons.”

Clarke-Harris has 10 goals this season. After leaving Posh he went on to play for Oldham, Rotherham and Coventry before moving to Rovers last January.

Nichols has more reason than most to want to beat Posh tomorrow.

Nichols was signed by Posh from Exeter to replace Conor Washington in January, 2016, but after a debut winning goal at Chesterfield he netted just 12 times in 57 appearances before moving to Rovers in July, 2017.

Nichols endured a rough ride from Posh fans and ahead of a previous meeting between the clubs said he ‘expected Posh fans to boo him!’

Little was an overwhelming choice as right-back in the Posh team of the decade chosen by the fans and the Peterborough Telegraph thanks to his lung-bursting runs up and down the flank. Since helping Posh to promotion to the Championship in 2011 he’s played for Bristol City, Bolton and now Bristol Rovers. He made 185 appearances for Posh, scoring four goals.