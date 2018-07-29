Peterborough United name their new skipper, manager Steve Evans is ‘hopeful’ of two new players before the start of the League One season, Maddison absence explained

Alex Woodyard has been confirmed as Peterborough United’s first team captain for the 2018-19 campaign.

The summer signing from Lincoln City skippered Posh in their 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers yesterday (July 28). Another close season recruit Jason Naismith will be vice-captain.

Legendary Posh skipper Mick Halsall.

Posh boss Steve Evans today compared midfielder Woodyard to legendary Posh skipper Mick Halsall, the man who captained Posh to back-to-back promotions in the 1990-91 and the 1991-92 seasons.

“I’ve gone with Alex over Jason because of his experience in English football,” Evans said. “Both would be excellent captains and they will work very closely with each other anyway.

“Alex reminds me of the best Posh skipper, Mick ‘Scouse’ Halsall, in terms of the way he plays and his fighting spirit. Alex is probably a bit quieter than Mick, but the same desire and will-to-win is obvious.

“Neither Alex nor Jason are ‘yes’ men which is important to me. They shared the captaincy duties in Portugal and they weren’t shy in offering an opinion when they felt it was necessary.”

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh.

Evans remains hopeful of at least two new arrivals before Tuesday’s (July 31) Maunsell Cup Final at Kettering Town. Evans revealed yesterday Posh were in talks with three players, believed to be two forwards and a midfielder.

Posh are light up top following the sale of Jack Marriott to Derby County last week and Adam King’s injury means Posh have just three fit central midfielders. King is expected to miss the few weeks of the League One season which starts with a game against Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium on August 4.

Those players that didn’t start against Bolton are expected to get 90 minutes at Kettering, but wantaway wide man Marcus Maddison won’t be among them. He missed the Bolton game because of a lack of match fitness.