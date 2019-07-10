Peterborough United name their new skipper before a big friendly win in Stamford

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson named Mark Beevers as the new club captain ahead of tonight’s 6-0 friendly win at Stamford AFC.

Beevers, who was signed from Bolton earlier in the summer, has replaced midfielder Alex Woodyard in a move Ferguson insists is not a slight on last season’s skipper. Woodyard will now be the club’s vice-captain.

New Posh skipper Mark Beevers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I spoke to Alex about my decision before I spoke to Mark and he was fine. He understood it and it gives him the chance to concentrate on his own game.

“Alex is a natural leader anyway. He was fantastic towards the end of last season, but Mark has a real presence about him, he’s very experienced and knowledgeable and I feel he will do a great job by passing those attributes onto the younger players.

“Everyone’s attitude was spot on tonight. These games are as easy or as difficult as you choose to make them.

“I want us to play how we want to play regardless of the opposition. I want us to work harder and run further and they did that tonight. I was delighted with the attitude and the performance.

“We scored some good goals, we played some good football and we kept another clean sheet. We looked fit and strong throughout and we moved the ball well.

“It’s good to see different people scoring. Some of the link-up play was very impressive.

“I want to see us show progression and improvement in every game and we did that tonight.”

Ivan Toney scored from a free-kick and a penalty, while Serhat Tasdemir, Niall Mason, Matty Stevens and Harrison Burrows also netter.

Posh now move onto Kettering Town on Saturday (July 13), a match that will played over four 30 minute periods.

Striker Maty Godden and winger Joe Ward might return for that game after missing the Stamford trip for personal reasons and a slight injury respectively.