Peterborough United must match Accrington’s desire and hunger or face the consequences

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has ordered his players to match the desire and hunger of Accrington Stanley or suffer the consequences.

It’s a battle of two teams in the top six at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (October 20, 3pm) as Stanley, League Two champions last season, have been in outstanding form despite a tiny budget by League One standards.

Posh winger Marcus Maddison should be back in the Posh squad for the visit of Accrington Stanley.

“Accrington’s form has surpised a lot of people, but not me,” Evans insisted. “Success in football comes when you have a good manager and good players and Accrington have both.

“What they lack in facilities they make up in a spirit. At the end of the day they are chasing the same prize as us which is Championship football.

“But they can also play with great freedom as they play without expectation. If they lose most people will shrug their shoulders.

“But manager John Coleman also has them playing with great spirit and desire. They are hungry for more success and if we don’t match their qualities we will be in trouble.

“Luckily we also have a squad that cares deeply about the club they are playing for.

“It’s time we turned our home form around and this is an ideal opportunity to do that and put some distance between us and one of our promotion rivals.”

Marcus Maddison is back in contention to play tomorrow after missing last weekend’s win at Scunthorpe.

Centre-back Josh Yorwerth remains on the sidelines for personal reasons.