Peterborough United mascot opportunity for the opening League One match of the season courtesy of Mick George Ltd

Kit sponsors Mick George Ltd are offering the chance for one lucky junior Peterborough United fan to lead the team out onto the pitch for their first home game of the 2018/19 season on August 4 against Bristol Rovers.

The lucky winner will receive a mascot package which is inclusive of:

• Full tour of the ground before kick-off, including a visit to the home team changing rooms

• Mascots take part in a training session on the pitch pre-kick off with a qualified coach

• Lead the team onto the pitch before kick-off

• Photograph with the captains in the official match photograph pre-kick off

• Photograph and autograph opportunities throughout the course of the day subject to availability

All you have to do to enter the competition is complete the registration form at www.mickgeorge.co.uk/poshmascot. The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday July 26 2018, and the winner will be randomly selected on Friday July 27.

*Terms and conditions apply. Mascots must be under the age of 16, and be accompanied by a responsible adult on match day.