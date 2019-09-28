Peterborough United manager hails his ‘fab front three’ and insists winning against AFC Wimbledon was all that mattered

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hailed the performance of his fabulous front three as his side returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 28).

Mo Eisa scored twice to make it six goals in his last six matches and Marcus Maddison was also on target. Ivan Toney didn’t score, but he was the sponsors’ man-of-the-match following an outstanding personal display. The trio have now scored 22 of Posh’s 23 League One goals.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson speaks to referee Sebastian Stockbridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh missed numerous opportunities to score further goals and defended sloppily enough to keep Wimbledon interested, but Ferguson felt three points was far and away the overriding objective today after picking up one point from two poor away performances.

Posh have moved back above Doncaster into eighth place ahead of a trip to second-placed Wycombe next Saturday (October 5). Before then Posh host Arsenal Under 21s in a Leasing.com Trophy match on Tuesday (October 1).

“We just had to win today,” Ferguson stated. “That’s all I wanted just so we could put the result and performance at Doncaster last week to bed.

“There were some aspects of our performance that were very pleasing and others that were not so good, but we can enjoy the weekend and iron out any problems on Monday.

“Our front three are a real handful. Mo makes finishing look easy, and his two goals today were anything but, and Marcus contributed another special goal.

“But from 3-1 we missed a few chances to score a fourth goal which could have led to a much bigger win. I actually got angry with Marcus when he missed the opportunity to pass the ball into the net. Instead I have no idea what he tried and when they scored again it made the last 15 minutes far more uncomfortable than it should have been.

“At 2-0 the next goal is always important and we didn’t get it, and that goal changed the complexion of the game a bit.

“We managed the last five minutes well, but we gifted them two goals. Our goalkeeper has made a freakish error for the first goal, but I was more annoyed with how cheaply we gave the ball away in midfield, and we dropped too deep too quickly for the second goal.

“We need to get back to keeping clean sheets again, but we won, we now have five wins out of eight with one defeat so I have to be happy with that.”

Posh dropped left-back Dan Butler and midfielder Joe Ward for Frazer Blake-Tracy and George Boyd. Ward didn’t make the matchday squad and neither did centre-back Rhys Bennett, but there was a first appearance since August 10 for former skipper Alex Woodyard who played the final 15 minutes.

“Alex is on the transfer list, but still part of my squad so I will play him when needed,” Ferguson added. “he will play on Tuesday.

“I left Joe out of the squad to freshen the bench up. I left Rhys out as I had Josh Knight to cover the centre-backs. I tried to make sense of it, but it made more sense to me than Rhys who to be fair has been excellent.

“Louis Reed did well to play as he took a bad knock in training yesterday.”