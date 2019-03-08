Peterborough United manager faced with a selection headache

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits to having ‘a selection headache’ ahead of the League One game at Bradford City tomorrow (March 8).

Posh welcome striker Ivan Toney back into the squad from suspension after the top scorer sat out last Saturday’s win against Wycombe Wanderers following his red card against Shrewsbury Town.

Yet the man who came in for him against Wycombe, Matt Godden, did a great job. He scored twice and was unlucky to have a third goal ruled out for offside.

“Yes, I’ve got a selection headache but that’s exactly what I want,” said Ferguson.

“Matt had a great game, his movement was very good, and Ivan is a very good player who scored a hat-trick the last time at Bradford. That could possibly come into my thinking.

“And there are others. We have a lot of talented players at the top end of the pitch. I’ve got several good options.

“It will be a different type of game but we have several different shapes we can use.

“Whatever way we play, it’s pure and simple, we have to win a game of football.

“And it will be a very tough game. They have a new manager and that will make it a lot tougher. Bradford are a huge club.

“I know their new manager Gary Bowyer well and know how he sets his teams up. They are struggling, fighting for their lives, but Gary will have them organised.

“We have to manage the first part of the game - the ugly stuff, winning the headers, winning the tackles - and then build on that.

“Our focus will be our performance. Bradford may get a lift from the new manager. We have to make sure that we win the battle because that is what it will be. Hopefully our talent will then shine through,”

Posh have no new injury worries. Siriki Dembele meanwhile is ahead of schedule and could be fit for the end of the month while Josh Knight should return to the ABAX Stadium after treatment with parent club Leicester City next week.

Posh had sold over 300 tickets in advance for the game.