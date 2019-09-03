Peterborough United manager delighted as his much-changed team maintain the club’s winning habit at Northampton Town

Petreborough United manager Darren Ferguson was delighted a much-changed team maintained the club’s winning habit in the Leasing.com Trophy at Northampton Town tonight (September 3).

A 2-0 win against the Cobblers made it four on the bounce, all with clean sheets.

Back-up strikers Siriki Dembele and Idris Kanu scored the goals in the first-half. A succession of missed chances in the second-half meant the margin of victory was closer than it should have been.

Posh made seven changes to his starting line-up. Cobblers made six changes to theirs.

“We could have been 5-0 up after 55 minutes,” Ferguson stated. “We weren’t clinical enough, but overall I have to be pleased with the result and the performance.

“I didn’t think it was a risk to make so many changes. These players needed to play and they deserves their chance. I had every faith in them to get a result tonight.

“And what they proved was the strength in depth we have in the squad. We have some very good young players. The average age of tonight’s team was 22.

“Dembele and Kanu were outstanding. We looked very dangerous on the break. They are learning a new position as they have both mainly played out wide so they were good. Dembele’s goal was outstanding, that sort of skill is what he’s all about.

“We defended well again. Rhys Bennett did well on his first start. We keep finding a way to keep clean sheets which is very pleasing although Christy Pym had to make a couple of fine saves in the first-half.

“They caused us a few problems, but we got through it.

“We may as well try and win every competition we enter and this was a very good start. It makes no difference to me what team I pick and in what competition, I just want to win games. It’s a great habit to have,

“We now want to make sure we win the second game in the group to get through to the knockout stages as soon as possible.”

Posh have two home games left in the group stages, against Arsenal Under 21s on October 1 and Cambridge Uited on November 12.