Peterborough United lose another player to injury, while Kanu needs an eye operation, but Boyd is close to a return

Peterborough United right-back Nathan Thompson has joined the long list of injury problems at the club.

Thompson left the win over Bolton Wanderers in the early stages on Saturday (December 14) and a scan has revealed a muscle tear in his thigh. He will be out for four-to-six weeks.

Posh forward Idris Kanu will have an operation to repair a fractured eye socket suffered in a freak training accident next week. His absence will be determined by vision tests once the operation has been completed, but Posh have not given up hope on him playing again this season.

There was some good news though as George Boyd came through a training session yesterday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

“Injuries just keep on coming,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson moaned. “Nathan’s is another disappointment for us and Idris will have an operation once the swelling on his eye goes down.

“There will obviously be some recovery time after the op, but we haven’t given up on him playing again this season. That will depend on how his vision is after the op.

“Idris was quite lucky in a way. It was just the normal light Friday session when he’s come up behind someone who was about to shoot. Your elbows lift when you shoot and one has caught Idris right in the eye. It looked a bad one at the time and I feel for the boy as he’s really kicked on this season.

“There was some good news regarding George Boyd though. He looked sharp yesterday and if he has a good week I would expect him to be back for Boxing Day. The Bristol Rovers game on Saturday might come too soon.”