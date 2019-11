Have your say

Peterborough United host Cambridge United in the Leasing.com Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 12, 7.30pm).

Posh are expected to field a young side which will feature a full debut for 17 year-old Ricky-Jade Jones.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

