Peterborough United legend predicts a tough afternoon for his old club

Peterborough United legend Craig Mackail-Smith will be doing his old club no favours when the lines up against them for Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park tomorrow (November 3).

Mackail-Smith is certain to get a great reception from Posh fans. He scored 104 goals for Posh in 233 appearances in three different spells at London Road. He’s one of three players after Jim Hall and Tommy Robson to pass 100 goals for Posh exclusively in the club’s Football League era and featured in three promotion-winning sides.

Posh signed Mackail-Smith from Dagenham & Redbridge in January, 2007 for a reported £125K and sold him to Brighton for £2.5 million in July, 2011.

He also played for Luton before moving to Wycombe at the start of last season and helping them to promotion from League Two. He’s scored 13 goals in 58 appearances for his current club.

Mackail-Smith is looking forward to a game between a team seeking a fourth straight home win and a team with seven away wins in eight unbeaten League One trips.

“Posh is a club I love,” Mackail-Smith told the Wycombe media. “I have great memories there. They gave me an opportunity in the Football League so I will always have fond memories and I also family ties with Barry Fry.

“As soon as the fixtures came out, it was a case of seeing when we had them at home and when we had them away.

“We have them away a week after my birthday so it will be two fixtures that are quite special.

“We will give them a game as well. We have shown that we can compete with the teams at the top.

“We have played very well against Portsmouth, Charlton and Luton. We have more than matched them.

“It is going to be a tough game, but we are in good form at home.”