Peterborough United happy with transfer deadline day business and more signings could still soon arrive, Maddison move to the Championship is still a possibility

It was a quiet transfer deadline day (August 9) for Peterborough United, but new players could still be on the way to the ABAX Stadium before the end of the month.

Posh completed their only deal of the day early this morning when striker Ivan Toney put pen to paper on a three-year contract after agreeing to move from Premier League Newcastle United.

Jermaine Anderson turned down the chance to talk to Northampton.

That deal involved a substantial fee - £650k according to reports in the North East - and substantial wages according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Wantaway winger Marcus Maddison also remains a Posh player, although a Championship club will discuss a potential loan move with a view to buy the maverick talent on Monday.

MacAnthony also revealed Posh failed to land centre-back targets from Premiership and Championship clubs as well as a striker from League Two. The loan window is open however and temporary moves with a commitment to buy in the future can also now be struck.

MacAnthony was interviewed by the club when the 5pm transfer deadline had passed and revealed that Accrington striker Kayden Jackson was on his way to Posh when Ipswich hi-jacked the deal. Posh immediately doubled their efforts to sign Toney,

“It’s been a good window for us,” MacAnthony said. “Getting Ivan Toney in was important especially after what happened with Kayden Jackson.

“I am amazed that a Championship club hasn’t yet signed Marcus, especially when I see the level of player that has moved into that division.

“One club did come in late for him but wanted to talk about a loan with a view to buy, but I was fed up by then and said we’d talk again on Monday.”

Preston, Scunthorpe and Barnsley all made late unsuccessful moves for Toney, while transfer-listed midfielder Jermaine Anderson turned down the chance to talk to local rivals Northampton Town.

Goalkeeper Josh Tibbetts has joined non-league Solihull Moors on loan for a month. Youngsters Andrea Borg and Sam Cartwright are expected to join Kettering and St Ives on similar deals.