Peterborough United handed an inviting path to the third round of the FA Cup

Peterborough United have been handed a golden opportunity to reach the third round of the FA Cup.

If Posh beat lowly League Two side Stevenage in a first round replay at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, November 19 they will host National League side Dover Atletic in the second round, probably on Saturday, November 30. Dover are currently 12th in the National League.

Posh have played Dover once before in the FA Cup when goals from Dennis Emery (2), Terry Bly and Keith Ripley secured a 4-1 away win.

Posh went on to reach the fourth round that season - their first in the Football League - where they lost to Aston Villa in a replay at Villa Park in front of 64,531 fans, the biggest crowd to ever watch a Posh match.

Secodn round draw: Blackpool vs Maidstone United

Harrogate Town or Portsmouth vs Altrincham

Shrewsbury or Bradford City v Mansfield Town

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

Kingstonian vs AFC Fylde

Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers vs Chichester City

Walsall or Darlington vs Oxford United

Cambridge United or Exeter City vs Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

Stourbridge or Eastleigh vs Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers vs Carlisle United

Solihull Moors vs Rotherham United

Sunderland or Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

Wrexham or Rochdale vs Boston United

Stevenage or Peterborough United vs Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic vs Salford City or Burton Albion

Maldon & Tiptree vs Grimsby Town or Newport County

Crawley Town vs Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town vs Port Vale

Northampton Town vs Notts County

Bristol Rovers or Bromley vs Plymouth Argyle