Peterborough United handed an inviting path to the third round of the FA Cup

Peterborough United have been handed a golden opportunity to reach the third round of the FA Cup.
If Posh beat lowly League Two side Stevenage in a first round replay at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, November 19 they will host National League side Dover Atletic in the second round, probably on Saturday, November 30. Dover are currently 12th in the National League.
Posh have played Dover once before in the FA Cup when goals from Dennis Emery (2), Terry Bly and Keith Ripley secured a 4-1 away win.
Posh went on to reach the fourth round that season - their first in the Football League - where they lost to Aston Villa in a replay at Villa Park in front of 64,531 fans, the biggest crowd to ever watch a Posh match.
Secodn round draw: Blackpool vs Maidstone United
Harrogate Town or Portsmouth vs Altrincham
Shrewsbury or Bradford City v Mansfield Town
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
Kingstonian vs AFC Fylde
Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers vs Chichester City
Walsall or Darlington vs Oxford United
Cambridge United or Exeter City vs Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
Stourbridge or Eastleigh vs Crewe Alexandra
Forest Green Rovers vs Carlisle United
Solihull Moors vs Rotherham United
Sunderland or Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
Wrexham or Rochdale vs Boston United
Stevenage or Peterborough United vs Dover Athletic
Oldham Athletic vs Salford City or Burton Albion
Maldon & Tiptree vs Grimsby Town or Newport County
Crawley Town vs Fleetwood Town
Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town vs Port Vale
Northampton Town vs Notts County
Bristol Rovers or Bromley vs Plymouth Argyle