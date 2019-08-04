Peterborough United fans can relax as things are bound to get better!

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym insists the club’s fans shouldn’t read too much into an opening day home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town (August 3).

Posh went down 3-1 to determined opponents at the Weston Homes Stadium to break a run of 10 successive League One wins in August. Ivan Toney scored the Posh consolation goal on a day when sloppy defence contributed greatly to the surprise loss.

Fleetwood scored twice in the first 14 minutes and largely controlled the game from then on. Debutant Pym, a summer signing from Exeter, was beaten late on by a free kick from some way out.

“It was a poor performance by us, but you shouldn’t read too much into it,” Pym stated. “There were lots of shocks up and down the league. We just have to pick ourselves up, work hard in the week, dust ourselves down and get ready for the next game.

“There are 45 games left and we will need the fans to stick with us. They were right behind us at the start, but our performance didn’t help the atmosphere.

“You don’t go into the first game of the season expecting to be two goals down in just over 10 minutes and I think that took the wind out of our sails.

“We were sloppy at the start, myself included. Conceding from a set piece and then again soon afterwards gave us too much to do.

“We worked hard to get back into the game, but then conceded again late on. I might have done better with the last goal, but I was struggling to see past the wall so I took an extra step to one side. He’s hit the ball well, but I got a hand on it so maybe I should have done better.

“I’m glad I’m here though. We have a manager who has done well at this level and we have a lot of good players so I’m confident we will have a good season. The manager will solve any problems quickly and have us playing the right way.

“There is a long way to go and the fans should relax and get behind us. It’s very early days. Win teh next 10 games and everything will be forgotten.”

Posh are next in action in League One at Oxford United next Saturday (August 10).