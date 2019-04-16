Peterborough United fans are reminded the big Sunderland clash is an all-ticket match

Peterborough United fans are reminded that the big Easter Monday clash with automatic promotion favourites Sunderland at the ABAX Stadium ias an all-ticket match.

The game is expected to attract the biggest attendance of the season with Sunderland expected to sell out their 4,200 allocation. Visiting fans have been allocated the entire Motorpoint Stand as well as part of the main stand.

Posh have sold just under 3,000 tickets in addition to their 3,500 season ticket holders.

Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office. All wheelchair disabled spaces have sold out for this fixture.

Posh press officer Phil Adlam said: “The Easter Monday fixture is always one that everyone looks forward to on the calendar and with Sunderland our opposition this year, it promises to be a great atmosphere at the ABAX Stadium. Tickets are selling quickly so supporters are advised to buy now to avoid disappointment.”

Ahead of the game, top local band Idolising Nova will be performing in the Fan Zone, which will be open from 1pm with the usual inflatables, mobile bar and fun for all the family. Parking is expected to be limited around the stadium, so please arrive early. The turnstiles will open at 1.30pm.

The ABAX Stadium ticket office and Club Shop are open from 9am until 5pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week and from 10am until 3pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Posh are averaging crowds of 7,100 at League One home matches this season. Their highest attendance was 10,472 for the visit of Portsmouth in September.