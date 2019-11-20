Peterborough United expected to revamp the midfield for the Burton game and the injury latest on Josh Knight and George Boyd

Have your say

Peterborough United are likely to field a revamped midfield against Burton Albion in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 23).

Louis Reed and Josh Knight can expect to return in place of NIall Mason and Alex Woodyard after missing last night’s (November 19) FA Cup win over Stevenage.

On-loan Leicester player Knight missed the Stevenage match because of a slight muscle issue, but he should be available for the Burton game.

Reed was rested rather than dropped for that game as Ferguson wanted to see Mason in a midfield role.

Veteran midfielder George Boyd has seen a specialist about his knee injury and the diagnosis was better than expected.

It’s a nerve problem, although Boyd, who has missed the last three Posh matches, is still not expected to play against Burton.