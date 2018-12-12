Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry charged by FA over alleged betting breach

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has been charged with misconduct in relation to betting, the Football Association has announced.

A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that he placed bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions during the 2017/18 season in breach of FA Rule E8.

“He has until 6pm on 20 December 2018 to respond to the charge.”

A Peterborough United spokesman said: “Peterborough United Football Club can confirm that director of football Barry Fry has been charged by the FA in relation to betting offences.

“The football club are working closely with the Football Association on this matter.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “Myself & club fully behind Barry on this. Storm in a teacup & will be resolved & full facts revealed once his hearing happens and finishes etc. Trust me on that.”