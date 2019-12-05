Peterborough United defender Thompson knows there will be 'no hiding place' for him on Portsmouth return

Peterborough United right-back Nathan Thompson admits there will be ‘no hiding place’ as he returns to former club Portsmouth on Saturday.

The Posh defender returns to Fratton Park for the first time since he left the south coast club at the end of last season.

Nathan Thompson in action for Portsmouth

Thompson turned down the offer of a new contract with Pompey, citing his desire to play Championship football, but a move to a club in English football’s second tier didn’t materialise.

In August he signed a deal at the Weston Homes Stadium, and he is set to go back to his old club on Saturday when Posh take on Portsmouth in a crucial Sky Bet League One clash.

The 29-year-old made 78 appearances in a successful two-season spell at Fratton Park.

He scored his only goal for the club in the EFL Trophy Final win against Sunderland at Wembley in March, but he admits he is unsure as to what kind of welcome he will get from the Pompey fans this weekend.

Nathan Thompson joined Posh in the summer

“I think you always hope for a good reception, but of course I am not sure,” said Thompson, who has been a regular starter for Posh since the beginning of November.

“I know their fans feel as though I snubbed them at the time when I left, and they will certainly make their mind up on that and probably air it, but that’s football.

“I have been used to being the pantomime villain numerous times, and during those 90 minutes you just get your head down and focus on your performance, and you can deal with that stuff later on.”

With Thompson being a right-back, he knows he is going to be up close and personal with those fans as well.

“At Fratton Park, the stands are very close to the pitch so there is no hiding place,” he admitted.

“But as I say, I am old enough and wise enough now to deal with that sort of flak I get, if there is any, and if selected just perform as well as I can.”

Posh travel to the south coast in third place in league one, while Pompey are 10th.

But it is very tight points-wise, with Kenny Jackett’s side only four points worse off than United, and they have also played one game less.