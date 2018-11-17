Peterborough United created very little against the worst team in League One

Peterborough United created worryingly few scoring chances against the worst team in League One and were forced to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Bradford City (November 17).

The quality of Posh’s play was poor until Marcus Maddison found an excellent pass to set up substitute Ivan Toney for a second-half equaliser.

Joe Ward on the ball for Posh against Bradford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Aaron Chapman: Made two good saves before he was beaten by an 11th minute goal. Little else to do after that 7

Jason Naismith: He was forced into a very advanced role by Bradford’s tactics, but he never threatened to make an impact. Sacrificed for a more attacking full-back at half-time 5.5

Tyler Denton: A real mixed bag. Two many inaccurate crosses, but also a couple of good ones just before the break. Charged foward in the second-half, but didn’t link up with substitute Dembele well enough. Sponsors man-of-the-match 6

Rhys Bennett: Considering how little pressure he was under it was a strangely hesitant display. Not a strength of his to dally on the ball 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Another who never rarely looked comfortable on the rare occasions Bradford pushed forward. Manager felt he was fouled for the Bradford goal, but he didn’t clear his lines well enough. Might have scored with a free header from a corner soon after the Posh equaliser 5.5

Alex Woodyard: Not sure he’s the man you want in central midfield when you’re going to dominate the ball, but he battled as well as always and tried to keep the ball moving 6

Louis Reed: Some good passes, some poor ones, but another to compete strongly throughout. Not afraid to try the glory ball, but it rarely looked like succeeding here 6

Marcus Maddison: Delivered some poor set-pieces and crosses, but also played a quality pass for the equaliser. Made a goal-saving block after tracking back 70 yards late on which was encouraging 6.5

Joe Ward: Made some good runs forward when switched to right-back for the second-half, but his crossing was generally awful. A big disappointment after recent efforts 5

Jamie Walker: Again asked to play just off a sole striker and he again found it difficult. Lost possession so often his half-time substitution wasn’t the biggest surprise 5

Matt Godden: Played on his own against three centre-backs and predictably struggled. Found no space and the service to him was atrocious 5

Substitutes:

Ivan Toney: (for Walker, 46 mins) His power made a difference and he took his goal well, but too often wanted to wrestle opponents and argue with the referee 6

Siriki Dembele: (for Naismith, 46 mins) He livened Posh up with his direct running and trickery for 25 minutes, but missed a great opportunity to play Denton in final stages, preferring to shoot 6

Jason Cummings: (for Godden. 74 mins) Barely toched the ball in 20 minutes on the pitch.

George Cooper: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Sebastien Bassong: (not used).

Mark O’Hara: (not used).