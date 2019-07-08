Peterborough United could move stadium to riverside location if they relocate

Peterborough United have revealed a riverside location, believed to be the Embankment, is their preferred site if they decide to relocate the football stadium.

Posh are currently negotiating with Peterborough City Council over the sale of the London Road-based stadium to the club’s owners, Darragh MacAnthony, Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson and Dr Jason Neale.

There are still snags to overcome before any deal is completed, but the Posh co-owners are planning ahead. They have promised not to make any final decision on whether or not to relocate before they have consulted the Posh fanbase.

Mr Thompson said: “We have two options. We can move down by the riverside or we can redevelop the old lady on London Road, but we won’t do anything without talking to the supporters first.

“We would present both ideas saying ‘here’s what a stadium on the riverside would look like’ and ‘here’s what a redeveloped London Road would look like’.

“There are benefits and consequences of both ideas.

“The London Road stadium is the club’s tradition, but the cost of keeping history alive would be super high. The London Road End is a bit warped, there is asbestos about and it needs a refurb.

“Weigh that against a riverside walk to a football ground and other amenities like a hotel and a tech park.

“We have been working hard on purchasing the stadium, but anyone who has worked with governments knows the timeline is different to working with private business.

“There has been a bit of pain. We are unlikely to meet our July 15 deadline for getting the deal done because of certain struggles with certain aspects of the transfer.

“We have to know exactly what we are picking up because other companies and a business centre are currently housed in the building.

“Even strips of the parking lot are confusing. ‘Does the city own a particular strip or is owned by the Devaneys (former Posh owners from the late 1980s, early 1990s)? is the sort of thing we are working through.

“Once we’ve cleaned it all up, and hopefully that won’t be long, we will get it done no problem and we will discuss with fans what their preferences are.”

A longer version of this interview with Mr Thompson will be released by Posh on its media channels at 6pm.