Peterborough United could be about to hand O’Hara a second chance

Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara is close to winning a second opportunity at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 23 year-old was one of five players placed on the transfer list by Posh at the end of last season after spending the second half of the campaign on loan at League Two champions Lincoln City.

Callum Cooke in action for Posh last season.

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson took O’Hara to the club’s pre-season training camp in La Manga because he hadn’t seen the hard-working Scot in action.

And O’Hara has done himself no harm by playing with great commitment during pre-season. He has even impressed playing out of position as a centre-back.

“Mark’s a great character and his attitude has been fantastic all summer,” Ferguson said. “He puts everything into every game and that is at the top of the list as far as what I want from my players.

“I wanted to give him a chance as I wasn’t here when he went out on loan last season and I wasn’t here when he first went on the transfer list.

“He’s done well and it hasn’t done him any harm that he has shown he could play as a centre-back.

“The priority for the club at the moment is to get some players off the books.

“We have to do that as we have signed nine players since the end of last season, but Mark is making a strong case to stay.”

Posh have colled their interest in signing another central midfielder as Ferguson plans to play latest signing George Boyd in that position.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, midfielder Callum Cooke, striker Matty Stevens and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts are the other Posh players on the transfer list.

Stevens and Chapman have been given some pre-season minutes, but Posh are still keen to offload them.

Cooke continues to be linked with League Two outfit Bradford City, while Buckey-Ricketts has been trying to impress both League Two side Carlisle and League One rivals Southend United for whom he has played twice.