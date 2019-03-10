Peterborough United chairman wants Darren Ferguson to stay beyond this season and explains why he sacked Steve Evans

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony wants current manager Darren Ferguson to stay at the ABAX Stadium beyond the end of this season.

It’s an early vote of confidence for a manager who has yet to spark the improvement required for Posh to reach the League One play-offs. Posh have won two and lost four of their seven League One matches - and dropped a place to seventh - since Ferguson replaced Steve Evans as first-team boss at the end of January.

Sacked Posh boss Steve Evans.

Posh were badly beaten 3-1 at League one strugglers Bradford City yesterday (March 9), but MacAnthony is convinced Ferguson can return the glory days to the club. Ferguson is the most successful manager in Posh history having won three promotions and he was the last manager to steer Posh to a League One play-off place in the 2013-14 season. He also managed Posh to a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final win at Wembley in 2014 - all the successes arrived during MacAnthony’s 12-year reign at the club.

MacAnthony, during a Twitter conversation with fans today, also revealed why he sacked Evans when Posh were still sitting in a play-off place.

“Anyone watching us 100% knew we were coming out of the play-offs,” MacAnthony stated. “Our home form was the worst I’ve known in all my time as owner. After the investment on the pitch and the facilities there was a need to grow crowds so that just wouldn’t do.

“It was worth a try. It didn’t work for us. We moved on.

“And let’s be honest he (Ferguson) is a massive improvement bar results & circumstances involved. I have massive faith in him, the way he works and more importantly I have absolute trust in him as well. He’s the best manager our club has had in my era for sure.

“Myself & my partners would love Darren & Gavin Strachan to take on the job long term properly and implement the policies we all believe in for the immediate future. But I’m working on him constantly to do so!

“Darren likes lots of lads in the squad for the talent they have and is hard at it coaching them to play a different way to previously. He likes lots of the squad, but if he stays he will be backed to improve on it in key areas.”