Peterborough United chairman’s wish list is a sight to behold, but the rewards for success are most attractive!

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has delivered some ambitious aims for the 2019-20 season.

After a couple of seasons of declining to hype up his club’s chances of returning to the Championship after a seven-year absence, millionaire MacAnthony is back to his bullish best.

Peterborough United's co-owners, from left, Darragh MacAnthony, Stewart 'Randy' Thompson, and Dr Jason Neale.

The passionate chairman’s desires include the League One title, a ton of goals, average gates of 8,000 and a transfer-free January.

MacAnthony wants a return to the free-flowing, attacking, passing football seen in current manager Darren Ferguson’s two previous spells at the club.

There are incentives galore for the players and staff with the promise of free holidays to Las Vegas or the Bahamas should promotion be won!

MacAnthony’s 13 years as chairman has been a golden era for Posh with three promotions, three seasons in the Championship (more than in the rest of the club’s history).

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony with record signing Mo Eisa.

Posh have recorded seven of the highest 12 finishes in the club’s history in the MacAnthony era, but not the best as that remains 10th in the Championship under Chris Turner’s management in 1992-93.

They are also currently enjoying the longest run outside the fourth tier in the club’s history – 12 seasons and counting.

Here is the chairman’s wish list ...

* Promotion and the League One title as my brilliant partners would deserve it.

* Fantastic football for our fanbase.

* Excellent home record.

* Complete the purchase of the stadium.

* Smash 5.5k season tickets sales when they go on sale again in February/March.

* 120 goals scored & 25 clean sheets.

* Golden Boot winner.

* Three players in EFL team of year.

* Manager of year trophy.

* Checkatrade Trophy.

* See another youth graduate play for England Under 20s.

* Two strikers to score 20 league goals each.

* Continue growth of new fans through fantastic schools initiative.

* See our under 18s go deep in the FA Youth Cup.

* Turn down a £5 million plus bid for two of our players in January window (it would mean we are having a fantastic season).

* Smash all our commercial targets.

* Average 8k home gates.

* Go through January without signing a player (also means squad doing its job).

* Take all players/staff away to Vegas or the Bahamas to celebrate a successful season.

* Pay for all non-football staff to have holidays with their families at the end of season for doing their bit.

* More facilities at our training ground.