Peterborough United chairman on the striker who will smash the League One transfer record, maverick Marcus Maddison, Beevers and Boyd, transfer targets and why he was reported to ‘Kick it Out’

Peterborough United will receive a League One transfer fee record for striker Ivan Toney if he ever leaves the club.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAntony made the statement during a video released on his personal youtube channel.

The current record fee for a League One footballer is £11 million paid by Everton to Charlton for Ademola Lookman in 2017.

The Posh record sale is Dwight Gayle to Crystal Palace for £6 million in 2013. The club reportedly turned down a £4 million bid from a Championship club for Toney in August.

“Toney will break the transfer record for a League One player when he goes,” MacAnthony said. “If he goes that is. He’ll certainly smash the Posh record.

“We don’t want to lose anyone in January, but you can’t guarantee anything in football. If we do lose anyone they will be replaced.

Marcus Maddison

“We are more interested in recruitment and we will definitely be bringing a couple in and there will be a couple of fringe players leaving. We want a central midfielder and a centre-back for competition. The owners will always back the manager.”

MacAnthony’s hour-long video covered multiple Posh topics ...

ON MARCUS MADDISON

The club’s maverick talent is out of contract at the end of the season.

George Boyd.

“There is no rush from me on him signing a new contract,” MacAnthony said. “Marcus is the best player in League One and he knows he should be playing higher. The penny has started to drop with him.

“He is among the top five in League One in all relevant stats, but he has dropped off it away from home in recent games. He is certainly not undroppable.

“He still does things that make you want to smack him! But he has grown up a lot and he just need to grow up some more.”

ON POSH’S LEAGUE POSITION

Mark Beevers.

Posh are third going into this weekend.

“Im okay with it,” MacAnthony said. “But I always want more. My partners are happier than me, but I thought we would be in the top two averaging two points per game by now and we are a bit behind that.”

ON THE FORM OF POSH PLAYERS

Experienced signings Mark Beevers and George Boyd have yet to impress Posh fans.

“Beevers is actually in the top six centre-backs in League One according to the stats I get sent,” MacAnthony stated. Sure, he’s made mistakes, but he’s come to a club and a manager with a philosophy totally different to what he left behind. It takes time to settle no matter how experienced you are.

“And we need to manage George better. He’s 34 and he’s probably been overplayed this season for someone who runs as much as he does. His days as a waltzing winger are gone, but he still has plenty to offer.

ON TRANSFER TARGETS

MacAnthony revealed Rochdale midfielder Callum Camps turned down a move to Posh in the summer for geographical reasons. He didn’t rule out another attempt to sign midfielder Greg Docherty from Rangers, but Cheltenham’s Ryan Broom is not a target.

ON THAT IVAN TONY SONG

Fans have been singing a song with racist undertones.

“Two Posh fans reported me to ‘Kick it Out’ for not taking the reaction to Ivan’s song seriously which surprised me,”

“The song didn’t bother Ivan, but the club realised it had bothered some fans so Ivan put out a statement asking fans to stop.

“I put out an innocent tweet, but mentioned the word ‘woke’ and two fans reported me to ‘Kick it Out’ accusing me of making light of a racial situation. Basically the club were snitched to two governing bodies.’

ON YOUNG POSH PLAYERS

Posh signed 17-year-old Ricky-Jade Jones on a professional contract last week.

“Harrison Burrows and Kyle Barker are very close to playing regularly for the first team,” MacAnthony enthused. “And we are excited about Ricky which is why we’ve given him a three-year contract.

“The club have made a commitment to developing youth and giving them a chance and if the manager wants to pick three kids for the next League One match it won’t bother me or my partners. Even if they don’t play well and they cost us the game the manager won’t get any pressure from the owners.”