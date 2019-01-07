Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony would love to purchase 'bargain' Newcastle United from Mike Ashley

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony has admitted he'd be interested in purchasing "bargain" Newcastle United - IF he had the cash.

United fans are desperate to see the back of owner Ashley following a torrid 12-year tenure, featuring two relegations and a lack of investment into the playing squad.

Many had hoped billionaire Ashley would sell the club before Christmas after he suggested in an interview with Sky it was a possibility with negotiations to sell the club were at "a more progressed stage than they have ever been."

Fast forward one month however, and there are yet to be any major developments, a part from the speculation that former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon is leading a US consortium to end Ashley's 12-year tenure.

And MacAnthony, who has been involved with Posh since 2006, suggested he rivalled Kenyon in buying the club, IF he were wealthier.

With Newcastle supporters seeking their saviour to end Ashley's reign, when asked by a Magpie fan "do you not want to buy NUFC?", the 42-year-old replied: "If I had 300 mill I’d be all in :). Bargain."

MacAnthony sold half of his stake in the League One club last year, holding an equal 50% stake alongside Canada-based investors Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson.

Before taking over at Peterborough, he had previously tried to buy Woking and AFC Wimbledon, after earning his fortune through property development in Spain.