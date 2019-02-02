Peterborough United chairman breaks his silence after tumultuous week

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has broken his silence following a tumultuous week at his club.

MacAnthony fired manager Steve Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor last week and promptly placed Darren Ferguson back in charge of Posh for the third time before returning homne to his family in the United States.

New Posh boss Darren Ferguson appeals for a decision in the game against Plymouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh lost their first home game under Ferguson today, 1-0 to lowly Plymouth, after star man Lee Tomlin was sent off just before half-time.

MacAnthony didn’t explain his decision to fire Evans and hire Ferguson, but he did answer criticism over the lack of transfer activity on deadline day.

Through his Twitter account MacAnthony said: “So a lot of people coming at me aggressively about hiding and not speaking etc. So just for clarification purposes, I am back home in the States with my wife & three children who I hadn’t seen for a few weeks.

“They now get all my attention as, no disrespect, but they come first and are more important than those coming at me on here (Twitter).

Former Posh manager Steve Evans (left) and his assistant Paul Raynor.

“The football club made a decision last week which we felt was the right one for the three owners, the players and staff at the club. We wish Steve Evans and Paul Raynor all the best, but that chapter is closed and we are thankful for their efforts.

“I have no doubt they will bounce back into management sooner rather than later. You won’t find me saying anything negative about them or their time at our club.

“Now in regards to transfer deadline day and moans over lack of business. Due to the club signing 24 players so far this season (five in January alone) financial fairplay did not allow us to bring more in, but Darren Ferguson is perfectly happy with what he has to work with for the next 15 games.

“Myself & my amazing co-owners only have the best intentions for your club & are doing our best for all of you on and off the pitch long term.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, there will be bumps (and red cards) along the way, but we have a chance this season & haven’t given up on it, nor have the players. If we fall short, then I shall shoulder that responsibility & most certainly won’t be hiding from that or any bad results or issue.

“That’s not my style as those who know me can attest to. I made a conscious decision to chill from social media for couple weeks & enjoy my family. Apologies if that doesn’t work for some on here but that’s life!”