Peterborough United chairman believes Football League have opened themselves up to legal action over the Bolton Wanderers fiasco

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes the Football League could have opened themselves up to possible legal action by League One clubs.

MacAnthony has backed his manager Darren Ferguson in questioning why some clubs benefitted from playing against Bolton’s youth team earlier in the season while that club’s future was in doubt.

Top two Ipswich and Wycombe both beat Bolton in August, but the Trotters are now free of financial trouble and fielding stronger sides.

MacAnthony said: “If Wycombe or Ipswich win promotion by a point over teams who didn’t play against Bolton’s youth team it will be wrong.

“The EFL have potentially opened themselves up to lawsuits.

“The Bolton team is now stronger, they will be well coached by a top manager and they will be backed by a brilliant fanbase. The league didn’t handle the situation well.”

Bolton are bottom of League One on -2 points and could yet face a further points deduction after also calling a game off early in the season.