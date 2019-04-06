Peterborough United centre-backs were excellent against a dangerous opponent

Marcus Maddison claimed another goal and an assist, but Peterborough United centre-backs Rhys Bennett and Ryan Tafazolli were the star performers in the 2-0 win over Gillingham at the ABAX Stadium today (Aoril 6) according to manager Darren Ferguson.

And the Peterborough Telegraph agreed for the way they shut out 21-goal Gillingham striker Tom Eaves.

Posh centre-back Rhys Bennett during the win over Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman also played well as did winger Siriki Dembele who collected the match sponsors’ man-of-the-match award.

Ratings key; 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Aaron Chapman: One fine low save just before the break was important and he showed a pleasing willingness to use his height and collect some high balls into his area. Back-to-back clean sheets for the big man 7

Jason Naismith: Some untidy moments in possession, but rock solid defensively 6

Matt Godden makes it 2-0 for Posh against Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Daniel Lafferty: He’s not taking many chances going forward these days. He has the ability to get the ball to Tomlin’s feet more often 6

Rhys Bennett: An excellent return to the side. Won virtually all his headers which was no mean feat given the size of Tom Eaves. Safety-first defending suits him 8

Ryan Tafazolli: Also very good and also won almost all the balls he went after. The centre-backs were back to the good form they showed at the start of the season 8

Alex Woodyard: The skipper is a real trier. Doesn’t always use the ball perfectly or win all his tackles, but his commitment can’t be questioned 6

Louis Reed: A sloppy start to the game, but improved when more positive in the second-half. Substituted late on 6

Siriki Dembele: The most threatening Posh forward all afternoon. His pace and dribbling skills are useful attacking weapons. Won the penalty and looked fit after a long lay off. Could be a key man in the last six matches 7

Lee Tomlin: Looks visibly frustrated when he doesn’t receive the ball when he wants it and only the occasional positive contribution as a result. Looked trimmer though 5.5

Marcus Maddison: He was poor in the first-half when starved of possession, but came alive after the break when switched to the right wing. A cool penalty conversion and a fine assist for the second goal 6.5

Ivan Toney: Battled gamely despite a niggling injury, but he conceded too many free kicks after not picking his battles wisely. Some good moments, but Godden was better when he came on 5.5

Substitutes:

Matt Godden: (for Toney, 65 mins) A very lively half an hour capped by a well-taken goal 7

George Cooper: (for Tomlin, 76 mins). Played the pass of the match late on, a glorious 60 yarder 7

Josh Knight: (for Reed, 82 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used)

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).