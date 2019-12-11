Peterborough United centre-back Mark Beevers is pleased his old club are on the up, but he wants to inflict some playing pain on them at the weekend

Peterborough United centre-back Mark Beevers is delighted his former club Bolton Wanderers have put some damaging financial circumstances behind them.

But the 30 year-old won’t hold back from trying to inflict playing pain on the club he left behind in the summer when Bolton visit the Weston Home Stadium for a League One game on Saturday (December 14).

Bolton face a mountainous task to avoid relegation. They started the season on -12 points as a result of off-field shenanigans and predictably made little ground when fielding some very young sides at the start of the campaign.

The Trotters remain 15 points from safety ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I’m glad the club has straightened itself out,” Beevers said. “What happened there has been well documented, but it’s in the past now. It’s been resolved and they can concentrate on playing football again.

“In a way there is no pressure on them because of the points deduction and there is no way we can take them lightly.

“I was there for three seasons, but there are only about five players left from my time so I don’t know a lot about them. Even the manager has changed.

“But what I do know is they have signed some good, experienced players.

“The Bolton games are ones I looked up when the fixtures came out, but I won’t be treating Saturday’s game any differently.

“The team will prepare thoroughly as always and we will analyse their strengths and weaknesses and hope that leads to a win.

“We did well at Portsmouth last weekend, but we need to build on that point and set off on a winning run again.”

Beevers played in the middle of a back three at Portsmouth which is a role he is familar with.

The lanky defender is keen to increase his input at the other end of the pitch though.

Beevers scored seven League One goals in Bolton’s promotion season of 2016-17, but is yet to get off the mark for Posh.

“I’ve not had much of a chance to score yet,” Beevers said. “Which is irritating as Frankie Kent (fellow centre-back) has two goals, something he likes to remind me about

“I’ve been used more as a decoy at set-pieces, but hopefully I’ll get a goal soon which will get the confidence up.”