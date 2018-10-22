Peterborough United boss says players are desperate to put home form right

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans says his players will be busting a gut to improve their home form when they entertain Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town tomorrow (October 23).

Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Accrington Stanley at the ABAX Stadium was a fifth home game on the trot without a League One win and Evans says his players are desperate to put it right tomorrow night (7.45pm).

“We all know we have to be much better at home and are working hard to put it right. We’re showing top six form away but bottom six form at home. That has to stop if we want to be in the mix at the end of the season,” said Evans.

“Not only that but we owe it to our bread-and-butter fans to improve.

“A lot of what we did on Saturday was right but a lot of what we did wasn’t right. Will I make changes? Let’s just say we’ve worked on a team shape yesterday and today with a group of players I hope can be relied upon to win a football match.

“We’ve kept the spirits high and I’m glad we’ve got another home game so soon. We have to put it right quickly, we all want to.”

There are no reported fresh injury worries from the weekend. Only defender Josh Yorwerth is absent from the squad as he continues to deal with family issues. Conor O’Malley, Tyler Denton and Marcus Maddison are now fully fit, the latter coming off the bench at the weekend.

Striker Ched Evans is expected to feature for Fleetwood as they look to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth and they also have more experience in the form of Ross Wallace in their ranks. They will be without defender Nathan Sheron who was dismissed at Fratton Park.

Evans added: “I don’t know Joey Barton personally, but he was an exceptional player in his time at the highest level. Fleetwood are a team that like a lot of others in this league, are geared to have a good go at promotion and they will be difficult opponents for us.”

Barton said: “We will have to adjust on Tuesday, but we have bodies in the squad and players who are more than capable of stepping in and performing at this level. Games come thick and fast, so let’s roll on the game against Peterborough.

“Ched Evans is back but we have to be careful with him. It would be ideal to get him back into the starting line-up as he is our top goalscorer and brings a lot to the team, but we need to let mother nature deem if he is fit enough to start on Tuesday.”

It is ‘Kids for A Quid’ tomorrow and tickets are available at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 (calls cost 7ppm plus your network access fee) and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

The club are not expecting a large travelling support with 32 tickets sold as of at 2pm today.