Peterborough United boss excited by some quality signings

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he is excited by the quality of the club’s summer signings.

Posh have recruited seven players since the end of last season - the most by a League One club - with striker Mo Eisa’s arrival for a club record transfer fee the headline-grabbing arrival.

New Posh left-back Dan Butler. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym, full-backs Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Dan Butler, centre-back Mark Beevers and attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir are the other new boys.

And there are more to come. Posh have been linked with highly-rated young Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson and Shrewsbury midfielder Oliver Norburn in recent days.

“We’ve made exciting signings and we there could be more on the way,” Ferguson said. “It’s great to get deals done early and we have signed good people as well as good players. The support I have had from the owners has been superb.

“I had 57 players on a list of potential signings and we’ve recruited from the top end of that list. We are certainly ahead of the game at the moment.

“Mark Beevers was a real statement signing for me. If I’d seen another League One club had picked him up I’d have known they were serious about winning promotion.

“I met Mark before the end of last season which I could as he was falling out of contract at Bolton and I was delighted he chose to come to us.

“I have worked with Niall Mason before and he is an excellent player, while we watched Dan Butler several times last season and he ticked all the boxes. He’s quick, he can get up and down, he’s not the biggest, but he has a great spring, and his quality from out wide is outstanding.

“Frazer was outstanding when he came in for a trial and we have three ‘modern’ full-backs who can get up and down the pitch all game.

“We’ve recruited players who will suit the style of play I want to employ and that’s one reason why we signed Christy Pym as he is comfortable with the ball at his feet as well as being an impressively agile and aggressive goalkeeper.

“Mo Eisa’s signing is another big statement and we are not far away from finishing our business now. We’re probably just a couple of midfielders short.

“All the feedback I’ve had confirms we are a club who can develop players which onbiously helps with recruitment.

“We’ve created an environment which makes the players want to come into work. That’s important to me.”