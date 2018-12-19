Peterborough United boss believes his side are potential top dogs

Manager Steve Evans insists Peterborough United are very close to being a top League One side.

A 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury last weekend (December 15) extended Posh’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games, but that sequence includes just one League One victory, a 1-0 success at home to bottom club AFC Wimbledon.

Lee Tomlin in action for Posh in 2014.

Posh are hanging on to fourth place, but the chasing pack are closing in. They are though just four points behind second placed Luton ahead of the busy Christmas programme.

And Evans remains in a bullish mood and not just because former Posh star Lee Tomlin is currently training with the first-team squad after a deal was struck with Cardiff to take him on loan from January 1.

“I have no doubts we are very, very close to being a top League One side,” Evans said.

“We are maybe one or two players away of making the improvement that will take us from a play-off chasing side to automatic promotion contenders. Lee Tomlin will of course be a great help.

“It would also help if we stopped making so many individual errors that are clearly costing us points.

“It’s not just one or two players either. If that was the case it would be easy to manage. We all make mistakes, but ours are leading to goals being conceded.

“But we are still fourth and we have lost just five games all season. That shows the character we already have in the squad and if we can add some extra quality we will take some stopping. I’m not losing faith with the players I already have though. Far from it.

I’ve been having long conversations with the chairman every week for a while now. We don’t just discuss players though. We talk about the youth team and the general infrastructure of the club as well. His support has been invaluable since I walked through the door.”

Posh host Walsall in a League One game on Saturday (December 22) before travlling to Barnsley on Boxing Day and Accrington Stanley on December 29. Posh then tackle Scunthorpe at the ABAX Stadium on January 1.