Peterborough United arrange a trip to play the Poppies

Have your say

Peterborough United have confirmed a pre-season friendly at neighbours Kettering Town.

Posh will travel to the Poppies on Saturday, July 13 (3pm). Kettering were promoted to the National North League at the end of last season.

Posh will also play at National League side Barnet on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Posh will play all their pre-season games away from home as the ABAX Stadium is needed for Craig David and Tom Jones concerts.

Posh players are due back for pre-season training on June 24 and travel to La Manga for a five-day training camp on July 4. They hope to play Championship side Nottingham Forest in a friendly while in Spain.

The League One fixtures for the 2019-20 season are due for release on Thursday, June 20.